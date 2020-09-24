U.S Secretary of Education Betsy Devos recognized Timmerman Elementary School as one of six Kansas schools for the United States Department of Education’s National Blue Ribbon Schools program for 2020.
The Blue Ribbon Schools Program was established in 1982 to honor schools that have achieved high levels of performance or significant improvements with an emphasis on schools serving disadvantaged students. The Blue Ribbon award is considered the highest honor a school in the United States can achieve.
“We are humbled and honored to receive this recognition based on our high level of student achievement which has increased in recent years," said Timmerman Principal Allyson Lyman. "It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our staff and students. It is exciting to see that the extra hours, professional development time, and our teachers’ commitment to our students is making a significant difference in our students' academic success.”
“Over the last few years, there has been a strong emphasis on rigor and relevance through real-world experiences as well as project-based learning here at Timmerman. Our focus on student engagement and relationships has created an atmosphere that challenges, motivates, and heightens student enjoyment related to learning. In addition, our staff members work to provide data-driven differentiated learning opportunities for students based on interest and readiness to ensure individual students' needs are being met consistently."
The program honors elementary and secondary schools that have made significant progress in closing the achievement gap, recognizing those schools that have at least 40% of their students from disadvantaged backgrounds and have dramatically improved student performance to high levels in reading and mathematics. The program also recognizes schools whose students achieve in the top 10 percent (in 2010 this changed to top 15%).
Schools are nominated, based on state assessments, in reading and math, by the Kansas Commissioner of Education, and are invited to apply by the U.S. Secretary of Education.
“I am proud of the teachers and students at Timmerman Elementary for this recognition," said Superintendent Kevin Case. "Their hard work and dedication each and every day provide tremendous support for their academic success. Timmerman’s accomplishments can also be attributed to the supportive families and community partners of our students.
"While we are extremely proud of Timmerman for their recognition, we also applaud the accomplishments of staff and students throughout Emporia Schools."
"Since their nomination, Timmerman Elementary completed a rigorous application process through the U.S. Department of Education. Overall, this application process provided opportunities for reflection, celebration, and a look towards the future to ensure we continue to provide the best educational opportunities for our students,” added Lyman.
The 2020 National Blue Ribbon Schools Awards Ceremony will be held virtually Nov. 12 and 13.
Since the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program began 38 years ago, more than 9,0000 schools have been recognized across the United States. Village Elementary School received Blue Ribbon recognition in 1985.
