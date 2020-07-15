VFW Post 1980 Concert
VFW Post 1980 proudly welcomes the performance of the "Back Roads" band from Independence, KS. for an evening of great music, dancing and raffles. The fundraiser will run from 7:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. July 25. Entry fee is $5. Members of the public are welcome.
USD 252 Honor Flight Spaghetti Feed
The USD 252 Honor Flight Spaghetti Feed is schedule for Aug. 2 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. The menu includes spaghetti, garlic bread, green beans and a choice of desert. Carry out is also available! Suggested donations are $5 for children and $7 for adults. All proceeds from the event will be put toward the Honor Flight program.
Miss Amazing fundraiser
A kettle corn fundraiser for 2020 Kansas Miss Amazing Tiara Hensley has been set for 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday at Tractor Supply Company, 1318 Industrial Rd., in the parking lot.
As a result of COVID-19, many of her fundraisers have been canceled. Come out and support Hensley in her quest to get to nationals.
Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry
The John and Frances Ice Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church will serve meals on both Saturday and Sunday through this weekend. Beginning the weekend of July 25-26, the Ice Box will only serve on Sundays from 4 - 6 p.m. via curbside pick up.
To-go meals available for pick-up while supplies last.
Widowed Persons Service meetings
Due to changes in the pandemic situation in Kansas, the Widowed Persons Service has postponed all planned meetings until further notice.
Luminarias for sale
Relay for Life of the Flint Hills will host a drive-in luminaria ceremony 8 p.m. July 31 at the Lyon County Fairgrounds. The public is invited to honor those affected by cancer with the reading of names and dedication of luminarias.
Luminarias may be purchased for $10 before July 20 by contacting your favorite RFL team member, emailing RFLflinthills@gmail.com, or by calling 620-215-3865. All money goes to the American Cancer Society.
Do you have an event or fundraiser for About Town? Email news@emporia.com or call 342-4800.
