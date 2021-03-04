Multiple area fire departments are attacking a stubborn grass fire near Admire, Thursday afternoon, as elevated fire danger warnings continue to be released.
The Lyon County Emergency Communications Center said the elevated danger was due to increasing southeast winds and drops in relative humidity levels to around 20%.
Multiple fire calls were reported throughout the day, with crews stretched thin.
