Robert B. Foster, 75, Emporia, Kansas, passed away at his home on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Robert was born June 26, 1947 at Dodge City, Kansas the son of Robert and Martha (Dykstra) Foster. He is survived by his sisters, Betty Salem, Oberlin, Kansas and Wilma Weiser (Jim) Lake, Charles, Louisiana; and nieces, Brenda Ploussard, Sidney Steinmetz, Oberlin, Kansas, Sherry Gilchrist, Wichita, Kansas, Teresa Schnake (Steve), Lake Charles, Louisiana, and Gwen Glazer (Ron), San Antonio, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Beverly Foster; and brother-in-law, Robert Salem.
Mr. Foster was retired and he had worked as a carpenter, in road construction, and at a peanut factory.
Cremation is planned with private family services at a later date.
Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia, Kansas, is assisting with arrangements.
