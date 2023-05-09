The City of Emporia splash pad, located at Peter Pan Park, is set to open at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 10, the city announced Tuesday afternoon.
The splash pad remains an unsupervised facility, and all persons using the facility do so at their own risk.
According to the city's web site, all children under the age of 9 must be accompanied by an adult at all times. Adult supervision is strongly recommended for children of all ages.
Swimwear or other appropriate attire must be worn at all times, and children requiring diapers must wear swim diapers. Footwear is strongly recommended.
The splash pad may be closed at any time due to weather, maintenance or other operational concerns.
A full list of rules can be found at www.emporiaks.gov/1471/City-of-Emporia-Splash-Pad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.