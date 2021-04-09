Emporia, KS (66801)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun early followed by cloudy skies this afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 74F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 43F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.