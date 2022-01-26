Emporia Public Schools announced the selection of Judy Stanley as the district's Assistant Superintendent of Teaching, Learning, and Student Services for the 2022-2023 school year Wednesday evening.
Stanley was selected as the associate executive director of teaching and learning for the district since July 2018. In July 2021, she was named the Interim Executive Director of Teaching and Learning.
Stanley will begin her new role in July 2022. This position is a result of the administrative restructuring based on the administrative efficiency study that was completed by the district in collaboration with the Kansas Association of School Boards in December of 2021.
She began her career at Emporia in Aug. 1996 as a teacher at Walnut Elementary. Stanley has also taught at Logan Avenue Elementary and served as building principal of Maynard Early Childhood Center followed by building principal at Village Elementary.
“I am excited and grateful to have the opportunity to serve in this role for a district I care so much about,” Stanley said in a written release. “I have been incredibly blessed throughout my career in Emporia to work with talented and passionate individuals who I respect and admire. I look forward to continuing those relationships in a new capacity.”
Superintendent Allison Anderson-Harder said Stanley was the right pick for the position.
“Mrs. Stanley will be outstanding as the Assistant Superintendent of Teaching, Learning, and Student Services," she said. "Her vision, strong work ethic, and dedication to our district make her an ideal fit for this position. I am excited to have Mrs. Stanley continue as a district leader and appreciate the leadership she provides to our administrators, staff, and students at Emporia Public Schools.”
Stanley holds a Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from Emporia State University, as well as a Master’s degree in Educational Administration. She holds licensure endorsements in K-9 Elementary, K-9 English as a Second Language, Building Leadership and District Leadership.
Stanley is married with four children. She has two adult sons, a son who attends Emporia State University and a daughter who is a senior at Emporia High School. She also enjoys spending time with her two new grandchildren and traveling with family.
