To maintain the health and safety of patients and staff, limit exposure of COVID-19, and conserve critical resources, Newman Regional Health is limiting non-essential procedures and services. These include low and intermediate acuity surgeries for non-life threatening illness or injury such as carpal tunnel release, screening colonoscopies, and total joint release, to name a few. Patients should expect to be contacted by Newman Regional Health staff to reschedule their procedure.
In addition, the following hospital services will be temporarily discontinued until a re-evaluation date of April 12:
- Cardiac Rehab
- Pulmonary Function Tests
- Diabetic Education/Rehab
- Nutritional Screening/Assessment
- Sleep Studies
- Injections (orthopedics)
- Pain Clinic
- All Support Groups
The following services will continue at the discretion of the provider:
- Mammography
- Nuclear Testing
- Stress Tests
- Outpatient Infusion Clinic
- Wound Care
- Cardiovascular Lab
- Operating Room
- Outpatient therapy services including speech, occupational, and physical are now being seen at the Newman Therapy Services location of 1024 West 12th Avenue, Emporia.
The following visitation restrictions are in place for all outpatient appointments, including laboratory and radiology:
- Only the patient is allowed in the facility. This includes family members and/or caregivers. If the patient is unable to come alone, they are asked to call before their visit in order for staff to make necessary arrangements.
- For child appointments, only one parent/guardian is to accompany them. There will be no siblings allowed at this time.
- Upon arrival, a verbal health screening will be completed.
Please remember to “Call Before You Go” if you are experiencing symptoms of a fever of 100 degrees or higher, cough, or shortness of breath in order for staff to prepare and plan accordingly.
