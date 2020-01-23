The second candidate in USD 251 North Lyon County's search for a new superintendent was announced Thursday morning.
Robert Blair, the current superintendent of schools Riverside USD 114 of Elwood and Wathena. He is the second of four candidates to be named.
Wednesday, Olpe High School Principal Shane Clark was named as the first candidate.
“The KASB is usually involved with these kinds of searches, and in doing other kinds of research for Kansas schools,” said Board President Matt Horton in a phone interview with The Gazette Tuesday afternoon. “So, it’s very normal for them to be involved, and they just helped us narrow down the candidates in the pool we had last night.”
Beginning Wednesday, district patrons and staff had the opportunity to meet the superintendent candidates face-to-face — starting with Clark — as each will be available for a brief meet and greet session before their individual interviews. The remaining candidates set to appear will be announced on the morning before each meeting — with Blair being available today, as well as Monday's and Wednesday's candidates — and meet-and-greets will each begin at 4 p.m. in the USD 251 boardroom. A final meeting on the matter will be held Jan. 30 for a closing review of all applicants.
