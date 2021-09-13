The Flint Hills Technical College Library will host a speaker series with local government representatives this week as part of FHTC’s Constitution Day activities.
September 17 is recognized as Constitution Day across the United States, in observance of the day that delegates to the Constitutional Convention signed the document in Philadelphia in 1787.
This speaker series is open to the public and community member are invited to attend.
Rep. Mark Schreiber and Sen. Jeff Longbine will open the series from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16 at the FHTC man campus, 3301 W. 18th Ave., in R-Tech/M117.
Rep. Eric Smith will present “Constitution Rights and Law Enforcement” from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at the FHTC Main Campus, 3301 West 18th Ave., R-Tech/M117.
Aside from representing District No. 76, Smith is the Coffey County Undersheriff and has presented on this topic to law enforcement.
Rep. Ron Highland will conclude the series with a discussion on “Constitutional Language” from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30 via Zoom. Follow https://fhtc-edu.zoom.us/j/85347450955?pwd=TmVvVzU3VkZIejRweWtpOXRoOWtIQT09 to join the talk.
Highland will be speaking on the “Language of the Constitution: Historical significance then versus now.”
For additional information, visit fhtc.edu/events or call 620-341-1323.
