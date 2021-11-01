The Emporia Gazette
Right on time for temperatures near freezing, the “Cold Weather Rule” takes effect across Kansas Monday.
The Kansas Corporation Commission advises that residents cannot have their utilities disconnected if the temperature is forecast to drop to 35 degrees or lower in the upcoming 48 hours.
For instance, the National Weather Service forecast for Emporia calls for a low “around 35” Monday night. Temperatures may reach the freezing point Wednesday and Thursday nights.
“You must make pay arrangements with your utility to use the Rule,” a KCC statement notes. Residents also must contact federal, state and local agencies which offer assistance money.
The Cold Weather Rule started nearly 40 years ago to help people with their winter utility bills. It’s in effect until Thursday, March 31, 2022.
People with questions should contact the KCC at 800-662-0027.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.