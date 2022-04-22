The Emporia Gazette
Lyon County Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s assistance to find a wanted felon.
Walter Armando Duarte, 39, is wanted on seven counts of violation of a protection order.
If you have information that you think could lead to the apprehension of this wanted felon or others, you can submit an anonymous tip to Lyon County Crime Stoppers by calling 620-342-2273, using the P3 smartphone tip application, or the P3 website at www.P3tips.com.
If your tip leads to the successful apprehension of this or any other wanted felon, you could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
