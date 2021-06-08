Flint Hills Community Health Center and Lyon County Public Health will hold a drive-thru vaccination clinic from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 10, at Riverside Elementary School.
LCPH will vaccinate anyone over the age of 12 who wants the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
This clinic is being conducted in partnership with Emporia Main Street, Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow (H.O.T.T.), United Way of the Flint Hills, USD 253 and the Greater Emporia Area Disaster Relief Fund (GEADRF).
Every individual who is vaccinated at the event will receive a $10 Emporia Main Street gift certificate that can be spent at local retailers and restaurants. Every vaccinated person can also register for over $5,000 in prizes through GEADRF’s #VaxToNormal campaign. Visit geadisasterrelieffund.org to register.
People are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at publichealth.lyoncounty.org/covid-vaccine-dashboard or https://www.geadisasterrelieffund.org. Walk-ins and drive ups are also welcome.
“We are so glad to be out in the community and bringing vaccine to people who couldn’t make it to our past clinics," said Renee Hively, CEO of Flint Hills Community Health Center. "It is very important to us that we find disparities in our community and try to solve them. This is our first drive-thru clinic and it wouldn’t have been possible without the support of our partners.”
Additional information can be found at www.publichealth.lyoncounty.org.
