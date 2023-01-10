Anita Kay Groh, 78, of Emporia, Kansas, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Wexford Place in Kansas City, MO.
Anita Kay Groh was born on May 6th, 1944, in Dallas, Texas. Kay was the daughter of Jack and Gladys (Sykes) Patterson. Kay and Harry Groh were married August 30, 1964. Surviving Kay are her children: son, Brian Groh (Cindy), Cottonwood Falls, KS; daughter, Debbie Charley (Mark), Smithville, MO; son, Robert Groh (Emily), Peabody, MA; siblings, Patty Gonzales, Riverside, CA, Jo Ann Everett, St. Charles, MO, Rex Patterson, SD; sister-in-law, Phyllis Greenlee (Dwight), Wichita, KS; grandchildren, Hunter and Tucker Groh, Caden and Nate Charley, Aiden and Nora Groh.
Kay was born in Texas, but moved to Piedmont, Kansas as a small child. She grew up on a cattle ranch and went to school in Piedmont as well as Eureka. She attended Pittsburg State where she met Harry and became a member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority. She finished up at ESU when they moved back to Emporia. She majored in Home Economics and Education. After a brief teaching career, she became a full-time mother of 3, and helped Harry when she could at Groh Printing. When she returned to the workforce, she worked for First National Bank, a dental office and the Emporia Recreation Center.
She was a loving and caring mother and wife. She was a friend you could trust and confide in. She had a warm smile that would light up a room, and always had an ear to lend if needed. Her hobbies included reading, painting, crocheting, and antiquing. Throughout her life she enjoyed traveling to: Hawaii, Virgin Islands, Branson, Nashville, Colorado and Alaska.
Cremation is planned at this time. The family plans to hold a private service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, any offerings can be sent to “Emporia Friends of the Zoo”, PO Box 345, Emporia, KS 66801.
