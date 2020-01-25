After months of anticipation, an Emporia favorite is back.
The Golden Wok officially opened for business on Saturday.
The former China Buffet has spent the last few months transforming into Golden Wok, adding Hibachi and Sushi to its offerings. Dates for re-opening have been set and postponed several times due to setbacks in construction and waiting for an inspection from the city.
The restaurant is located at 2804 W. US Highway 50 and is open 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. - 9:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. An official Grand Opening has not been announced.
For more information, visit www.goldenwokks.com. The restaurant can be reached via email at goldenwokks@gmail.com or by calling 343-6688.
