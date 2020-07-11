The Daughters of Erietown: A Novel by Connie Schultz, Random House. 2020, $28.
Is there anything better for summertime reading than a family saga? It’s a chance to share the lives of several generations, getting to know their hopes and fears as we escape from our own lives – even for just a while.
Connie Schultz, a Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter, has given us such an experience in her first novel, “The Daughters of Erietown,” a story of mothers, daughters, wives and aunts in a small Ohio town on Lake Erie. There are fathers, sons and boyfriends, too, but the real focus is the women.
Ellie and Brick McGinty began as high school sweethearts in the late 1950s. Ellie has plans to go to nursing school, following one of the two career options open to women at that time. (The other is teaching.) Brick, a star on the basketball court, is on his way to being the first in his family to go to college, having been all but promised a full-ride scholarship. An unexpected pregnancy scraps those plans as they slip away to marry and settle down. Ellie is a housewife and Brick gets a lunch-bucket job at the electric company.
“Everybody changes, Ellie figured. Everybody starts out as one kind of person and ends up being somebody else. … Even when you don’t notice it, life is rearranging you.”
Ellie hopes to give Brick a son, but their first child is a daughter, Samantha – shortened to Sam, in tribute to Brick’s high school coach. Later there will be a son, Reilly, whom Brick prefers, especially as Sam grows older and shows an interest in boys. As Brick advances at the electric plant, he expresses definite opinions about management, noting that men who wear suits to work aren’t really working. Ellie, the perfect housewife, washes and irons Brick’s filthy work clothes, a duty he added to her chores after he perceived slights from the dry-cleaning staff.
Brick’s explosive temper and growing prejudices make life complicated. There are infidelities, separations and reconciliations, each affecting him and Ellie, but the marriage manages to hold together. One afternoon, a knock at the door announces an unexpected visitor who changes everything. Life is rearranging things again.
Sam is off to college, eager to leave Erietown to pursue her dreams, despite Brick’s insistence that her scholarship is a gift that will leave her beholden to rich people. She takes with her knowledge she hasn’t shared with anyone. Like Ellie and Brick, Sam has secrets.
Schultz’s novel is enhanced with small details that reflect her experience as a journalist. She remembers the music that underscores the lives of American generations. She knows the people she is writing about, what they do for one another, what they eat and drink. And those details evoke readers’ memories of their own lives. Any woman who ever got a Toni home permanent at her kitchen table will instantly remember the smell that accompanied the process.
“The Daughters of Erietown” is an engaging look at life, from childhood through old age. It’s sentimental without being maudlin. It’s a fine summertime read.
Schultz is on Facebook (and she responds to comments from friends and readers) and on Twitter @ConnieSchultz.
Emporia Public Library staff and volunteers write “On the Shelf.”
