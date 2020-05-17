Through self-motivation, the help of the Migrant Education Program and family support, Emporia High School Senior Isaih Posada is celebrating two graduations this weekend.
It was the goal of the USD 253 Emporia Public Schools District to help Posada and 10 other students in the migrant education program reach graduation.
Posada did more than that, earning both his high school diploma and a certification in interactive multimedia and design from Flint Hills Technical College.
Posada’s family was identified when they first moved to Emporia four years ago. The migrant education program works with families to support students and provide them with resources for academic success for three years.
“When I first got to high school … I was always a quiet kid, and I would usually sit alone,” Posada said.
As he developed more friendships and started working through MEP programs, he grew from being reserved to going “all out.”
“He was very shy, kept a lot to himself,” his mother Elizet Diego said, as translated by USD 253 migrant services specialist Patricia Saenz-Reyes. “The program really helped build that self-confidence to be more outgoing.”
“We work together so much that we become family,” Saenz-Reyes said. She said she treats Isaih and his two younger brothers like her own children, and that the chemistry she has with the whole family adds to the students’ success.
“We are really proud of him,” Diego said about Isaih. “He is the first generation that has made it to college, so we are very proud. Any decision that he makes, we’re going to be there to support him.”
Saenz-Reyes said student success is a full family effort. Isaih has been successful because Diego is engaged with her children’s education, making sure they are on top of their school work every day and checking their grades.
“She was really on top of it,” Saenz-Reyes. “I am very proud of her.”
The program primarily sees Hispanic students, and Saenz-Reyes took it as a personal goal to get families deeply involved with their students’ education. She said the MEP mottos are: “Education is the key to success” and “Si se puede; yes we can.”
“If we want to have a productive community, state, even at a national level … we need to stay educated,” she said.
“The good fortune about Isaih is that he entered the high school his freshman year, so our second goal with the program is to ensure that we follow the students and that we ensure that they graduate with their class,” Saenz-Reyes said. “Even though we don’t continue to get additional funding for that, we continue to follow the students and still provide [information and services].”
“We have an amazing district, to be quite frank,” Saenz-Reyes said. “With [MEP], because it gives us the ability to go above and beyond … he had the opportunity to go to camps at the cosmosphere in Hutchinson.”
Programs like this put Posada, and his family, outside of their comfort zone. Staying away from family during those summer programs helped Posada develop his independence, individuality and social skills.
Posada is also a part of Upward Bound, a college access program with Emporia State University. This program provides eligible students with college preparation and career exploration assistance, among other services. Originally, Posada did not want to participate in this program, but the additional push from MEP helped him take that leap.
Between his involvement with MEP, Upward Bound and regular school work, Posada kept busy. Though he initially had difficulty staying on top of the schedule, he found ways to make it work for himself and held close that his education is a way for him to be exposed to different perspectives and to explore his passion for multimedia.
Posada chose to pursue dual-credit because he wanted to learn as much as possible and finish his schooling as quickly as possible, in order to jump into looking for a job.
“At the Flint Hills Technical College, I did my own thing professionally,” he said. “In college, it gives you the opportunity to see more than what the high school can also offer. It offered me a ton more views into the real life world than in high school. To wrap this up for me, it inspired me the most.”
At FHTC, he learned how to take and edit photos and videos, among a wide variety of other skills. Outside of school, Posada enjoys gardening, playing games, chatting with friends and hanging out with his family. Posada’s participation in the program will officially conclude, though the relationships will not.
“The relationship never expires,” Saenz-Reyes said, adding that the program follows students “past our services, because we really want to make sure we’re learning where their careers are taking them and how they’re progressing on … what choices they’re making.”
The second week of May usually marks the senior banquet, where the current graduates celebrate one another and a past MEP graduate shares a speech. However, this year, the banquet has been canceled, and graduation for Posada consists of a virtual ceremony and celebrating himself at home.
After graduation, Posada said he would love to stay in Emporia and plans to get a job, help his family and have fun with the rest of his life. He is interested in being a professional videographer and expressed interest in working with the news or filming weddings.
Posada shares this piece of wisdom with the community: “You will all make it. You will all achieve something greater, and you will learn more than you expect.”
