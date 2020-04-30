Lyon County commissioners were treated to some positive news during their morning meeting Thursday as Zoning and Planning Director Sam Seeley announced the county had received an “Award of Excellence” for work on its ongoing joint comprehensive plan.
“This year, Lyon County is the recipient of an Award of Excellence in the Comprehensive Plan – Small Jurisdiction category for the Emporia – Lyon County Joint Comprehensive Plan ...” read the announcement from the National Association of County Planners. “Prior to the Joint Comprehensive Plan, both Lyon County and the City of Emporia operated as distinct jurisdictions with limited coordination regarding land use, transportation, and overall growth patterns. This scenario is not uncommon in Kansas and the greater Midwest region as many areas include a core city with surrounding residential and rural areas that are economically and socially connected to the core city. In Lyon County, this scenario specifically created planning tension in the areas immediately outside the city limits. Both jurisdictions struggled to determine the best approach to navigating changes to population, the housing market, regional employment opportunities, and overall growth in a manner that was sustainable, efficient, and coordinated.
“In 2016, Lyon County and the City of Emporia initiated a unique and exciting community-wide effort to create a Joint Comprehensive Plan. The joint initiative reflects the positive relationship between the city and county to work together towards a more vibrant and resilient community. The planning process engaged a diverse cross-section of the community in order to reflect on the strengths of the region and explore future opportunities to address current challenges and emerging trends. The Joint Comprehensive Plan itself was also structured to align different planning elements into four cohesive themes that were priorities for the community: preserving agricultural landscapes, linking parks to people, connecting communities and supporting infill development.”
In discussing the accolades with the commission, Seeley said he was excited to gain the distinction considering how the award was reviewed at a national level. Still, Seeley said, there is further work to be done before the award can be fully enjoyed.
“I recently released the third draft of the updated zoning regulations, and those are available for download on the [county] website … I also shared it to Facebook and several other places online where I know people gather to discuss news in the county ...” Seeley said. “For this draft, people have until May 26 to make comments so we can then use that input to make revisions, and then we’ll present what we have to the Planning Board. The Planning Board is also reviewing the documents … So, once we get through this commenting period, we’ll look at setting up a public hearing … how that will look depends on how quickly everything is able to move forward.”
In other business, commissioners:
^ Tabled a resolution declaring certain roads under the jurisdiction and control of Lyon County as minimum maintenance roads for June 25.
^ Approved the department of corrections juvenile, adult, behavioral and reinvestment programs and service budgets and grant applications for 2021
