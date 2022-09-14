Emporia State University students are staging a sit-in ahead of a Kansas Board of Regents vote on a proposed "workforce management" framework that will allow the university to make sweeping cuts to tenured faculty and academic programs.
The ESU Framework for Workforce Management will be discussed this afternoon during KBOR's meeting in Topeka. ESU President Ken Hush will speak at the meeting.
Emporia Gazette reporter Shayla Gaulding will report from the meeting.
