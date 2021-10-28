Tom (61) passed away Friday, October 15, 2021 at Flint Hills Care Center where he had been for a year.
He is survived by his wife of 10 years, Joyanna Hammond, Emporia, and his brother, Wayne Moon of Reno, Nevada.
He was preceded in death by his mother, father, and one brother.
Tom and Joyanna were a match made in heaven and he will be deeply missed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.