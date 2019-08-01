The Emporia Police and Fire Departments are responding to reports of line down at 15th Avenue and Stanton Street and 15th Avenue and Trailridge Road Thursday morning.
Just before 9 a.m., dispatch relayed a report of a tractor pulling down power lines at the Stanton Street intersection. The tractor was reportedly heading toward Trailridge.
A Gazette reporter on the scene said, so far, a tractor has not been located.
Westar and other utility providers have been notified. We will update as more information is released.
(2) comments
Ya have to wonder why he pulled it down in the first place...?
Tractors don't go very fast so if you can find one in town and chase it down.. That isn't saying much. How many tractors would there be in town at a time anyway? Ya can't hide one very easily. Glad the farmer wasn't hurt anyway.
