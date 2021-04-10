The Emporia High baseball team was handed its second sweep this week as it fell to Hayden 7-6 and 10-5 in Topeka on Friday.
Game 1
The Spartans dropped an extra-innings heartbreaker in game one in a repeat of what happened to them against Junction City on Tuesday.
Hayden scored two in the first inning to take an early lead and Emporia responded in the top of the second, loading the bases on three straight singles to start the inning. Vance Kinsey grounded to the shortstop, who threw home to retire the lead runner for the first out of the frame.
Cam Geitz earned an infield single to drive in Bobby Trujillo and keep the bases loaded with one out. However, the next two batters struck out and grounded out respectively to end the inning with the bases still loaded.
The Wildcats hit a two-out grand slam in the bottom of the second to burst ahead 6-1.
Ethan Garate doubled and Kadyn Williams walked to start the third for Emporia and it seemed as if the Spartans would continue what they had begun previously. But Garate would be erased on a force at third and a double play on the ensuing at-bat aborted the Spartan threat.
In the top of the fifth, the Spartans loaded the bases again, this time with two outs. Chance Gilpin singled to score Williams and Camden Kirmer, but they left two on base when the inning ended. Hayden still led 6-3.
After a groundout to begin the sixth, Drew Hess and Kirmer singled back-to-back. Hess scored on an RBI groundout from Ethan Garate. Williams was hit by a pitch and Logan Thomas walked to load the bases yet again for the Spartans. Bobby Trujillo was also plunked to bring home Kirmer and draw the Spartans to within one at 6-5.
Gilpin singled again, pushing Williams across to tie the game.
With two outs, the bases were still loaded and the Spartans had the opportunity to take a late lead. However, Kinsey lined out and Emporia left the bases loaded once more.
The Spartans were held scoreless in the seventh and the eighth.
Hayden loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the eighth on a double, a walk and a hit-by-pitch. A single pushed across the requisite one run for the Wildcats’ walk-off win.
Garate was the starting pitcher for Emporia, going 5 2/3 while giving up six runs on seven hits. All of the runs and four of the hits came in those first two innings and he held the Wildcats scoreless thereafter before giving way to Hunter Redeker with two outs in the sixth.
Redeker took the loss after pitching 1 2/3 innings and allowing three hits and one consequential run.
Trujillo and Gilpin both had three-hit games, with Gilpin tallying three RBIs and Trujillo driving in one. Kirmer and Geitz had two hits apiece.
Emporia -- 0; 1; 0; 0; 2; 3; 0; 0; -- 6; 14; 3
Hayden -- 2; 4; 0; 0; 0; 0; 0; 1; -- 7; 10; 1
W: Specht
L: Redeker
Game 1
Emporia pitchers held Hayden to just six hits in game two, but they handed out nine walks while the defense committed five errors en route to a 10-5 loss.
The Spartans made an early statement by scoring three in the top of the first but the Wildcats raised them one by scoring four of their own in the bottom of the inning.
Hayden added two runs in the second and three in the third to build a 9-4 lead and chase Emporia starter Kadyn Williams off the mound.
Camden Kirmer pitched in relief for the Spartans and held the Wildcats in check, allowing one unearned run on three hits with three walks and a strikeout in his 3 1/3 innings of work.
However, the offense was unable to back him up, collecting just one run and four hits after the fourth inning.
Williams took the loss on the mound, giving up seven runs, ten hits and six walks in 2 2/3 innings. However, he made up for it at the plate, where he went 4-for-4 with two RBIs, two runs scored and a triple to his name.
Kirmer coupled his strong pitching performance with a 2-for-4 game swinging the bat, while Chance Gilpin matched Williams’ two RBIs with two of his own on one hit.
The Spartans are now 2-4 on the year and will head back to the capital city to take on Topeka West on Monday.
Emporia -- 3; 0; 1; 0; 0; 0; 1; -- 5;10; 5
Hayden -- 4; 2; 3; 0; 1; 0; X; -- 10; 6; 2
W: Specht
L: Williams
