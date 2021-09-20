The Emporia Gazette
The Emporia City Commission will take a look at its rental property maintenance codes during its study session Wednesday morning.
Chief building inspector Kory Krause has reported an increasing number of complaints in regard to poor living conditions in rental properties and has asked the commission to consider adopting the International Property Maintenance Code. The IPMC is intended to provide safe and sanitary conditions for those living in Emporia rental units.
Emporia is the only Kansas city that hosts a state university and has not adopted the IPMC. Additionally, it is one of only three of the state’s 20 First Class cities with more than 19,000 people that do not use the IPMC.
In other business, Public Works director Dean Grant will provide an update on the rehabilitation efforts on Lift Station No. 2. The commission will also review a request to reappoint Judge Ted Hollembeak, hold a discussion regarding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and receive an update about disc golf in Emporia.
