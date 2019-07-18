Lyon County is currently accepting applications for individuals interested in becoming a Lyon County Extension Master Gardener. Applications are due Aug. 9.
Once applications are received, a letter with information about the orientation session and interview will be sent out to the applicant. After the orientation session and interview, individuals will then be selected to go through the training process to become a Lyon County Master Gardener.
After being accepted into the Master Gardener program, all new trainees will attend roughly 40 hours of training. The training will take place every Thursday for 12 weeks starting in September. Classes will be held mainly in Newton, but will rotate between Emporia, Hutchinson, El Dorado, Haysville and Hesston. There will be a Lyon County van traveling there and back on training days.
After the Master Gardener Trainee has completed the 40 hours of training, they are given one year to complete 40 hours of volunteer service and five hours of continuing education. After the first year, the Master Gardener will then be asked to complete 15 hours of volunteer service plus 5 hours of continuing education to remain an active member.
Lyon County Master Gardeners complete their volunteer hours by working in different demonstration beds throughout Emporia, Sick Plant Clinics, 4H/Youth events, Grow Your Garden Workshop Series, answering questions on the Gardening Hotline, educating school age youth at Zoo Safari and the Emporia Garden tour.
Anyone interested in becoming a Lyon County Master Gardener can stop by the Extension Office to pick up an application or visit our website www.lyon.ksu.edu and click on the Master Gardener tab located on the left-hand side of the page. Applications are due by 5 p.m. Aug. 9 at the Lyon County Extension Office.
