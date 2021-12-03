The Emporia Gazette
A Hartford man will serve 30 days house arrest after pleading no contest to three counts of animal cruelty.
Thomas Staggs Jr., 59, entered the plea in October after waiving his right to an attorney.
Staggs and his wife, Rhonda, 57, were arrested at their home at 303 E. Grand Ave. in Hartford on May 26 after multiple complaints had been made about animals being a nuisance and the home serving as an “unauthorized kennel.” Hartford city ordinance sets a limit on the number of dogs allowed at a home before it is considered a kennel. The animals reportedly were left in sewage-filled cages, covered with feces and urine. One dog had to be destroyed.
Judge Jeffry Larson said Friday that Staggs may leave his home to go to work and return home, and will have GPS monitoring.
Staggs was also sentenced 12 months of jail per count and 12 months of probation, so he won’t have to serve the jail time unless he violates the terms of his probation. He is not allowed to own animals or firearms during this time and cannot attend a casino.
He must also complete 40 hours of community service.
Staggs told the court that he had been trying to clean up the wolf dog pens when law enforcement arrived in May.
