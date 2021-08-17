The National Teachers Hall of Fame Class of 2020’s official induction ceremony has been postponed yet again due to COVID-19.
Originally scheduled for June 2020, the ceremony was moved to June 2021 because of COVID-19 restrictions. A second postponement moved the ceremony to Sept. 2021, however the recent increase in cases across the country has pushed the event off again.
“Plans are now in place for the week of June 13 - 18, 2022 to be celebrated as Induction Week in Emporia,” according to a written release from the NTHF. The Class of 2020, along with the Class of 2022 — which will be selected in February — as the Hall of Fame celebrates its 30th anniversary of inductions and also recognizes the retirement of Executive Director Carol Strickland.
“This celebration will be bigger and better than any before it because we have so much to celebrate,” explained Board of Trustees Chair Jackie Vietti.
The 2020 inductees are:
Andrew Beiter, a Springville (New York) Middle School eighth grade Social Studies teacher, who has completed 25 years of teaching. Beiter was nominated by Megan Felt of the Lowell Milken Center for Unsung Heroes for his innovation in the classroom.
Also from New York is Thomas Knab, a K-4 Visual Arts educator at Dodge Elementary School in East Amherst, New York, with 31 years of teaching. He and Beiter are the 11th and 12th teachers from New York to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.
Melissa Collins, a second grade teacher at John P. Freeman Optional School in Memphis, Tennessee, has completed 21 years of teaching and is the 5th teacher from Tennessee to become a Hall of Famer.
Donna Gradel, a retired 10th-12th grade Environmental Science teacher from Broken Arrow High School, and current Dean of Academics and Innovation at Summit Christian Academy in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, completed her 33rd year of teaching in May and is the 4th teacher from Oklahoma to join the Hall of Fame ranks.
Jamil Siddiqui, a 9th to 12th grade Mathematics teacher at East Bridgewater Junior/Senior High School in East Bridgewater, Massachusetts, has completed 26 years in the classroom, and is the third teacher from Massachusetts to be inducted.
The schedule of activities next year will include a community band concert, a tour of Emporia, a welcome dinner and trivia night, and the rededication of the National Memorial to Fallen Educators, culminating with the induction ceremony on June 17, 2022.
“While we are disappointed that we have to postpone the celebration again, we felt it best for everyone involved, including younger and older people traveling in from various parts of the country to honor a loved one,” Strickland said. “Our inductees seemed relieved that they weren’t facing an uncertainty for September any more. No one really knows what the restrictions will be next month, so we decided to err on the side of caution.”
The five teachers will present their planned Roundtable Discussion on the challenges of the profession via Zoom on Sept. 14.
ESU will be offering the presentation for professional development to educators throughout the country through the IT department. The College Football Playoff Foundation, in cooperation with The Teachers College of ESU, will be sponsoring the presentation.
Ken Weaver, former Dean of The Teachers College will moderate the panel discussion.
