Jean Louise (Hug) Proctor, 98, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, at her daughter’s home in Emporia.
Jean was born in 1921 in Ames, Iowa, the youngest of three children born to John and Louisa Ann Hug. She graduated from Ames High School in 1939, and after a year at Iowa State College, she worked for the City Clerk of Ames.
She enlisted in the WAVES during World War II, serving at the Bureau of Medicine and Surgery in Washington, D.C. Upon discharge, she and Robert E. Proctor were married in Ames and moved to Sioux City, Iowa, where they lived for ten years and started their family. They relocated to Coos Bay, Oregon in 1956, and Jean worked as administrative assistant at Southwestern Oregon Community College. In 1962, they moved to Redding, California, where she worked for many years at the Department of Motor Vehicles. In 2007, she moved to Eugene, Oregon, and to Emporia in 2019.
Jean was a member of Kappa Delta sorority and a 66-year member of the PEO Sisterhood. She attended Flint Hills Bible Church in Emporia. She loved RV’ing, singing, listening to good music, playing piano, and doing puzzles and word games. She treasured her family, her many friends, and her Iowa roots.
She is lovingly remembered by her children, Nancy (Marvin) Kuehn of Emporia, John (Connie Morehouse) Proctor of Eugene, Oregon, and Lori (David) Snyder of Ottawa, Ontario, Canada; brother, John Howard (Nelida) Hug of Sulphur Springs, Texas; grandchildren, Brian (Kelley) Kuehn, Brandon (Kristin) Kuehn, Karilee (Nathan) Schilling, and Roseann Proctor; and eleven great-grandchildren: Isaac, Emily, and Ian Kuehn; Beckett, Zoe, Graham, and Maisie Kuehn; and Will, Wes, Jack, and Austin Schilling.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Robert, her husband of 60 years; and brother, Harris C. Hug.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Inurnment will be in Nevada Municipal Cemetery, Nevada, Iowa. Memorial contributions may be made to “P.E.O. Program for Continuing Education” and sent in care of Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home, P.O. Box 43, Lebo, KS, 66856. Condolences may be expressed at Vanarsdalefs.com.
