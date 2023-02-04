Approximately 300 gymnasts from all over the Midwest competed in the 2023 Sunflower Winter Invitational at W.L.W. White Auditorium Saturday.
The event, which is a USA Gymnastics sanctioned trampoline and tumbling competition, has been faciliated by Sunflower Gymnastics since 2006. Athletes from Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Arkasas and Iowa competed in Saturday's event.
Coach and gym co-owner David Doemland said the meet has grown exponentially since then.
"We've grown to as large as 425 athletes," Doemland said, adding that the COVID-19 pandemic shrunk the competition pool over the last few years. "It's bouncing back."
Doemland said it takes a lot of muscle to turn White Auditorium into a gymnastics hub, which includes setting up large trampolines, smaller trampoline, 84-feet of tumbling floor — plus the 33-foot run up, and all equipment and mats to go along with it.
"I am so grateful for our volunteers from our gym," he said. "Our parents really stepped up this year and we had, I think, more show up for the move-in and move out than we've had in a long time. It makes a world of difference."
Other volunteers help out during the actual event with scoring, bringing people to the gates, and lining kids up for events.
Doemland said Sunflower Gymnastics will continue to run the event in the coming years, and he's grateful to have a space like White Auditorium available to host it. He said it's also gratifying to know that other gymnastics clubs from around the region enjoy returning to Emporia.
"We had a club from Iowa that came for the first time and their coach made a concerted effort to come and thank me for the event," Doemland said. "They absolutely loved it, the parents loved it and they'll make sure and be back next year. That was nice to hear."
For more information about Sunflower Gymnastics, visit www.sunflowergym.com or call 620-340-0831.
