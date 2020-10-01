It is that time of year again for Medicare beneficiaries to review their Part D, prescription drug plan, coverage.
Every year from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, Medicare beneficiaries can review their coverage and make changes. Prescription drug plans make changes every year, in premiums, co-pays and covered drugs, so shopping and comparing plans can be beneficial. Medicare beneficiaries who shop and compare plans each year may be able to lower their co-pays and out-of-pocket costs along with finding a prescription drug plan that covers all of their medications.
Navigating the different prescription drug plans can be overwhelming. Certified SHICK Counselors are available to give free, unbiased, confidential assistance to beneficiaries during open enrollment. The Lyon County Extension office will have three Certified SHICK Counselors available for appointments during open enrollment. Extension Agents Emily Prouse and Travis Carmichael along with volunteer Doug Stueve are ready to assist Medicare beneficiaries who would like to shop and compare their Part D, prescription drug coverage.
Due to COVID-19, SHICK counseling appointments during open enrollment will look a different. Appointments will be conducted one of three ways; in-person, phone or by Zoom video conferencing. When scheduling your appointment, please make sure to let us know how you would like to have your appointment conducted. For more information about the 2020 Medicare Part D Open Enrollment please visit lyon.ksu.edu/medicare.
To schedule an appointment please call the Lyon County Extension office at 620-341-3220.
