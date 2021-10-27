STRONG CITY — Ad Astra Food and Drink has found a new owner.
Matt Flowers of Emporia purchased the popular restaurant from Gwen and Brian Obermeyer and Pat and Kris Larkin — all of Chase County — on Monday, Oct. 25. Flowers also owns and operates The Gym — a bar located at 1516 W. Sixth Ave. in Emporia.
He plans to expand days of operation and hours of operation of Ad Astra.
“The business model of Ad Astra is a good one," Flowers said in a post to Ad Astra's Facebook page this week. "It has obviously caused them to build a great reputation and following. I want to take that model and just expand on it.”
“It was important for us to find a buyer for the restaurant who shared our vision for the restaurant, wanted to keep the same amazing staff who, after all, are largely responsible for making Ad Astra the success it is today and Matt was that person,” managing partner Pat Larkin said.
The Larkins and Obermeyers said they sold the restaurant "to let the restaurant continue on it’s amazing success trajectory" and so they could persue other interests. The Obermeyers are heavily involved with conservation issues and projects and the Larkins will spend more time with their “Lark Inn” guesthouse business.
“It’s exciting to know that the restaurant and our dream is going to be in very capable hands with Matt as he takes it to yet another level . . . To the Stars," the couples shared.
The Leader-News will have more about this transition in the coming weeks. Follow @adastra.food.drink on Facebook for business hours and specials.
