We will keep this list up-to-date as we receive information:
• USD 251 has early dismissal Friday.
- Northern Heights High School releases at 1:30 p.m.
- NLC Elementary releases at 2 p.m.
- All afternoon activities cancelled and no after school program available Friday.
• USD 417 Morris County - early dismissal. All Friday activities cancelled.
• Due to approaching inclement weather in the Emporia area all activities and games Friday and Saturday, January 10th & 11th will be postponed. All practices are to conclude before 5:00 pm.
Classes and RecXtra will be held as scheduled. With the weather and potential road conditions, we encourage you to pick up your students from RecXtra as early as possible. We will continue to monitor the weather conditions as necessary. As always with Emporia Public Schools the safety of our students and staff is our top priority.
• The Mobilizing Literacy event featuring Alastair Heim scheduled for Saturday has been postponed to Feb. 15 at the Lyon County History Center. Information will be updated.
