Newman Regional Health announced the cancelation of Denim & Diamonds — its largest fundraiser — due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic Monday afternoon.
The fundraiser was set to for 6 p.m. Aug. 7 at Emporia State University’s Webb Lecture Hall inside the Memorial Union. The cancelation includes all pre-events associated with the fundraiser, including the Kick-Off BBQ, cornhole tournament and other preliminary events.
According to a written release, the Newman Regional Health Board of Trustees unanimously approved the recommendation made by hospital administration, business development staff and the Denim & Diamonds committee on April 29.
“The Board recognizes this was a difficult decision for those who have been working so hard on this year’s event but felt it was the right decision to make for our community at this time,” Board Chair Mike Argabright said in the release.
Director of Business Development at Newman Regional Health McKenzie Cinelli said the decision to cancel was difficult and had left an “empty space” in the hearts of staff.
“We are all disappointed to miss out on a year of fun and excitement that Denim & Diamonds brings, but the health and safety of our community is our highest priority,” she said. “While our participants and attendees won’t be able to take part in any of the features that Denim & Diamonds brings to the community, we know their support for Newman Regional Health is strong. We are seeing that in so many other ways right now and are forever grateful.”
Funds from this year’s event were designated to supporting the relocation and renovation of Newman Therapy Services, bringing them on-site to Newman Regional Health. Newman Therapy Services provides inpatient and outpatient care in occupational, physical, and speech therapies with highly qualified therapists.
“It is our hope that those in a position to do so will consider maintaining their sponsorship or pledge toward the therapy project this year, as the need for these funds is now greater than ever,” Newman Regional Health CEO Bob Wright said. “However, we understand the economic impact on our local community members and businesses caused by the COVID emergency has been devastating.”
Business development staff will be begin making contact with supporters — including sponsors, donors, volunteers and all others who make the event possible — to announce plans for the 2020 event.
If there are questions about the event, call Events Coordinator Kathryn Martin at 343-6800, ext. 21920.
