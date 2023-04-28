The Chase County Leader-News
Two Michigan residents were arrested in Chase County after deputies discovered methamphetamine, marijuana and “a large amout of cash” in their vehicle.
According to the Chase County Sheriff’s Department, a traffic stop was made around 10:23 p.m. Thursday, April 23, when a vehicle was observed speeding at mile marker 327 in Strong City.
Benjamin Conley Jr., 26, of Lansing, Mich., was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, no drug tax stamp, drug sale proceeds, interference with law enforcement, and fugitive from justice.
Conley is also being held on a warrant from Michigan for kidnapping.
Margaret Jo Ducsay, 25, Holt, Mich., was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, no drug tax stamp, drug sale proceeds, and speeding.
Formal charges are pending through the Chase County Attorney’s Office.
