David Traylor Zoo Executive Director Lisa Keith announced in a written statement Thursday that one of its lemurs had died.
“It is with a very heavy heart that we announce that one of the Zoo’s most popular animals had to be euthanized due to his declining health and age-related issues,” the statement read. “Rodan, the zoo’s 33 year-old black and white ruffed lemur, had continued to decline physically and zoo staff and our veterinarian, Dr. Richard Mendoza, had exhausted all measures to assure his continued comfort.”
Rodan arrived at the zoo in 1989 at age 3 and has since been a major part of the zoo’s family. He has been a companion to cagemate, Prissy (age 14) since 2007.
“His gentle, curious and laid back personality will definitely be missed,” said Animal Collection Manager, Elizabeth Brannan.
Rodan was also the second-oldest black and white ruffed lemur in AZA’s Species Survival Plan and was considered a senior citizen. The median life expectancy of this species is 18.6 years old.
Black and white ruffed lemurs, a critically endangered species, are native only to the island of Madagascar off the southeastern coast of Africa. To help preserve black and white ruffed lemurs as well as other vanishing species, the David Traylor Zoo participates in the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan to cooperatively manage this species in accredited institutions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.