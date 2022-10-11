A limited number of tickets are still available for Flint Hills Technical College’s next edition of The Cut.
The event is set for 6 - 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, in the outdoor tent at FHTC. Now in its sixth year, The Cut is a three-round culinary competition putting chefs to the test against each other and the clock. Michael Crouch, vice president of advancement at FHTC, said this year’s event will pair four celebrity chefs with a student sous chef.
“We’re going through some transition in our culinary arts program and we have two brand new faculty,” Crouch said. “We’re trying to let them get their feet under them with the students. That’s why we decided to do a celebrity edition this year, and then pair them with a student chef.”
This year’s contestants are some familiar faces around Emporia’s culinary scene, including Guys Bays, executive chef and co-owner of Radius Brewing Co.; Jessica Symmonds, executive chef and owner of Gourmet To Go Catering and FHTC graduate; Chris Linebarger, chef and night manager of Do-B’s; and Lance Nitahara, an executive chef/culinary instructor in New York and former FHTC instructor.
Student sous chefs for the competition are Julia Zinke (Bays), Seth Browning (Symmonds), Ava Kemmerly (Linebarger), and Anthony Childers (Nitahara).
The chefs will be working in FHTC’s recently renovated culinary arts kitchens. They will be presented with a basket full of mystery ingredients at the start of each round. They will have a limited amount of time to create a dish with those ingredients, and one team will be cut after each round until a winner is declared. Judges this year include two-time Cut champion Drew Bonnet, Harry & Lloyd’s owner Mike Phillips and Union Street Social owner and chef Amanda Hague.
Watch party attendees will view the competition live while enjoying a large selection of hors d’oeuvres prepared by FHTC Culinary Arts students. A cash bar will also be available. Crouch said the watch party wouldn’t be possible without the work done by students of FHTC’s Multimedia Design program.
“I think oftentimes the community doesn’t get a chance to see how talented students at FHTC are,” Crouch said. “Obviously the Culinary Arts students are front and center in that program, but Multimedia Design are just as critical, if not more critical, to this event than anybody. What they are able to do behind the scenes to put on a full production with no safety net, no prerecording, is pretty incredible.”
Students monitor the event the entire evening to ensure the watch party attendees get the best show possible.
“This really lets us showcase the talent that we have at the college,” Crouch said. “I think that’s important.”
Crouch added that this is the only event of its kind anywhere else.
“Culinary schools aren’t doing this, or if they are, it’s just a small competition in a classroom,” he said. “It’s not a largescale production.”
Karis Williams, alumni/annual fund coordinator, added that students can put events like this on their resume.
“This is a very unique experience,” Crouch said.
This year, guests are also asked to bring non-perishable food items to the event. Items donated will benefit FHTC’s new Wrangler Ranch food pantry. The pantry benefits FHTC students. Canned goods, quick meals, snacks, and hygiene products are accessible from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday - Friday, in the student commons and kitchen area of the main FHTC campus.
Tickets for The Cut are $25 and can be purchased online at www.fhtc.edu/foundation or by calling 620-341-1380.
