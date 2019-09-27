KEARNEY, Neb. — The Emporia State women’s soccer program picked up yet another road victory Friday night, defeating Nebraska-Kearney 2-0 in the Hornets’ final match before MIAA play begins on Sunday.
ESU went 5-2 in its early season slate, six of the matches coming on the road.
The Hornets weren’t able to get on the board until the 43rd minute, when sophomore Aislinn Hughes put one away after a corner kick and double-assist on a loose ball in front of the goal.
Senior Kennedy Hoffman added to the Hornet total in the 63rd minute, taking advantage of a rebound opportunity.
ESU’s defense went to work from that point as the Lopers allowed just two shots. The Hornet attack put 14 shots on goal against the Lopers, putting pressure on UNK keeper Allie Prososki, who collected 12 saves in the contest.
On the visitors’ side, Jillian Patton got her third shutout of the season.
ESU opens MIAA play Sunday in Hays against Fort Hays State. The Hornets defeated the Tigers by a 4-2 margin just last week at the ESU pitch in a non-conference meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.