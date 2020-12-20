The Emporia State men’s basketball team earned its fourth win of the season Saturday at White Auditorium, regrouping to defeat Central Missouri 73-64 after a rough shooting performance to begin the contest.
Holding an 18-10 advantage at the 9:49 mark in the first half, the Hornets suddenly disappeared on offense, going nearly seven minutes without scoring a field goal. Additional struggles on UCM’s end limited the damage, but the Mules would grab a brief 26-24 lead on the back of a 6-0 run with a minute remaining before the break.
ESU sophomore forward Ben Smith sent the Hornets into the locker room leading by one, cashing a buzzer-beating three-pointer to bring the score to 27-26. Emporia State shooters combined to make less than 30% of their attempts in the first half, knocking down five shots from long range but only three from inside the arc.
“The message we had to our guys at halftime after struggling our way through that first half was for them to find something inside of themselves to finish strong before we go on Christmas break,” ESU Head Coach Craig Doty said after the game. “I want our guys to go and leave here for seven or eight days and have a great experience back home with their families being as safe as possible, but that experience is a lot better when you go on Christmas break 4-1 rather than going in 3-2.”
Another cold shooting start in the second half served to make more of a difference for the Hornets the second time around, as the Mules grabbed a 34-27 lead in scoring the first eight points of the final 20 minutes. With UCM still leading by seven at the 16:45 mark, the Hornets began a hot streak of their own, producing a 10-0 run to earn a 39-36 lead with 14:16 left in the game.
Central Missouri continued to hang around over the next few minutes, coming back to knot the contest at 44 near the 11-minute mark, but another 11-3 Hornet scoring run kept the game at arm’s length. A three-point play from sophomore center Mason Thiessen extended the ESU advantage to double-digits, but the Mules countered to force a Hornet timeout with the scoreboard reading 53-47 at the 6:49 mark.
Hornet senior forward Dallas Bailey served to put the final nails in the Mules’ coffin, nailing back-to-back threes deep into the shot clock to give ESU an 11-point with three and a half minutes remaining. Emporia State locked down on defense to close out the contest, never allowing UCM back within 9 in the eventual 73-64 victory.
“It’s about confidence,” Bailey said. “My teammates have confidence in me and they tell me to keep shooting no matter what. They believe in me, so I’m gonna believe in myself when I shoot it.”
Bailey and senior guard Austin Downing led the way for the Hornets with 16 points each, with fellow senior Jumah'Ri Turner scoring 14 of his own. Sophomore forward Gage McGuire had 13 points and ten rebounds for his first career double-double.
“We were kind of upset that we let the other [game] go against Lincoln [on Thursday], so just to come back home and end the slide with a win is a really good feeling,” McGuire said.
Emporia State will next play host to Central Oklahoma on December 30. Tip-off from White Auditorium is set for 4:00 p.m.
