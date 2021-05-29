Review by Molly Chenault
“Malice,” by Heather Walter. April 2021, $27.00.
Once upon a time, there was a wicked fairy who, in an act of vengeance, cursed a line of princesses to die. A curse that could only be broken by true love’s kiss. You’ve heard this before, haven’t you? The handsome prince. The happily ever after. Utter nonsense. Let me tell you, no one in Briar actually cares about what happens to its princesses. Not the way they care about their jewels and elaborate parties and charm-granting elixirs. I thought I didn’t care, either. Until I met her.
Princess Aurora. The last heir to Briar’s throne. Kind. Gracious. The future queen her realm needs. One who isn’t bothered that I am Alyce, the Dark Grace, abhorred and feared for the mysterious dark magic that runs in my veins. Humiliated and shamed by the same nobles who pay me to bottle hexes and then brand me a monster. Aurora says I should be proud of my gifts. That she ... cares for me. Even though a power like mine was responsible for her curse.
But with less than a year until that curse will kill her, any future I might see with Aurora is swiftly disintegrating — and she can’t stand to kiss yet another insipid prince. I want to help her. If my power began her curse, perhaps it’s what can lift it. Perhaps together we could forge a new world. Nonsense again. Because we all know how this story ends, don’t we? Aurora is the beautiful princess. And I — I am the villain.
Retellings of fairy tales have become immensely popular in Young Adult books lately, and I can see why. There is something appealing about taking a story and making it your own. There is a fine line to walk, though, between making a story unrecognizable and leaving it too similar to the general understanding. “Malice” walks that line with grace, succeeding in transforming a fairy tale where there doesn’t seem to be much wiggle room into something fresh and exciting.
Alyce shines as the main character. Curious, but constrained by the rules of society that she is only allowed to skirt the outsides of, she is a sympathetic character that does her best based on the information and resources she has. And the budding (pun intended) love story between her and Princess Aurora is something that I didn’t know I needed until it was in front of me.
Besides the colorful cast of characters, the world building for something you would think is already pretty well established is truly impressive. Three fairies become an intricate system of Graces, and a thoughtful system of politics and history provides a basis for the narrative.
Although “Malice” was published only a few months ago, I am eagerly looking forward to the second part of the duology.
