By Review by Molly Chenault
“CEMETERY BOYS” by Aiden Thomas, Swoon Reads, 2020, $17.99.
Bestowed by the ancient goddess of death, Yadriel and the gifted members of his Latinx community can see spirits: women have the power to heal bodies and souls, while men can release lost spirits to the afterlife. But Yadriel, a trans boy, has never been able to perform the tasks of the brujas — because he is a brujo.
When his cousin suddenly dies, Yadriel becomes determined to prove himself a real brujo. With the help of his cousin and best friend Maritza, he performs the ritual himself, and then sets out to find the ghost of his murdered cousin and set it free.
However, the ghost he summons is not his cousin. It’s Julian Diaz, the resident bad boy of his high school, and Julian is not about to go quietly into death. He’s determined to find out what happened and tie off some loose ends before he leaves.
Left with no choice, Yadriel agrees to help Julian, so that they can both get what they want. But the longer Yadriel spends with Julian, the less he wants to let him leave.
An exciting new Young Adult novel from debut author Aiden Thomas, Cemetery Boys is exactly what readers need to remember how much they love stories. It has all the elements of what makes coming-of-age stories fascinating to people of all ages: excitement, angst, and showing the world who you are.
I really loved Yadriel and his interactions with his family. While often in media we see families reject trans family members altogether, this is not the case in Cemetery Boys. It is very clear that Yadriel loves his family and that they love him as well. However, that doesn’t stop the disconnect between who they think Yadriel is and who he is telling them he is. I think this is one of the real strengths of the novel, because the emotional push and pull between love and hurt is heart-warming and heart-breaking by turns. It made me feel connected to the characters, especially Yadriel.
Another thing I loved about the story was how Thomas wove Mexican culture through the fantastical elements, creating a rich tapestry of tradition and myth that really worked well to draw the reader in. I would recommend Cemetery Boys to teens and adults alike who want a great story that will stick with them long after the last page.
