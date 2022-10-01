Special to The Gazette
Timing is everything when it comes to ESU’s 2022 Homecoming shirt design.
“When we realized that our Homecoming fell on the same day that Emporia would celebrate Dia de los Muertos, we knew we wanted to collaborate with Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow on our T-shirt designs,” explained Hailey Kisner, vice president of ESU’s Associated Student Government and a member of the student Homecoming committee.
The result is a T-shirt that incorporates Emporia State’s Stingers Up design with the traditional colors and style of Dia de los Muertos artwork.
Orders for T-shirts can be made online and will be taken through Oct. 4 to ensure delivery in time for both celebrations on Saturday, Oct. 29. All T-shirts are black and are available in both long- or short-sleeve options. Prices range from $15 to $18 depending on the options (size and sleeve length).
Shirts can be picked up on campus during Homecoming week, Oct. 24 through 29. The ESU Alumni Association will ship shirts if they are ordered that way. Shipping will begin by Oct. 28.
Order online at https://secure.touchnet.com/C20725_ustores/web/product_detail.jsp?PRODUCTID=928.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.