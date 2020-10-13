Today is the last day to register to vote in Kansas.
If you aren’t registered or haven’t updated your information since a move or name change, you have until 5 p.m. today to get your information updated in order to participate in the Nov. 3 general election.
Over the last few weeks, we have run a number of editorials, columns and articles discussing the importance of participating in the voting process. In fact, there’s an article submitted by the League of Women Voters Kansas on page 3 of today’s edition if you missed it.
There are always a few options to choose when it comes to voting: advance ballots, early in-person voting and on election day.
If you want to vote early in-person, Lyon County Clerk Tammy Vopat has made sure that you have a ton of opportunities to vote early this year.
Advance in-person voting begins 8 a.m. Oct. 19 at the Lyon County Courthouse. Regular hours for advance voting at the courthouse are 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday - Friday Oct. 19 - 30 and 8 a.m. - noon Nov. 2.
Another in-person option will be held at the Anderson Building at the Lyon County Fairgrounds from Oct. 19 - 24. Voting at the Anderson Building will be 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday that week. On Wednesday, voting hours are extended from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.
The county will also once again offer a Saturday voting option from 8 a.m. - noon Oct. 24, at the Anderson Building.
You can request an advance ballot — or a mail ballot — until Oct. 27. Ballots will start hitting the mail Oct. 14 and you should fill yours out and either mail it back or drop it off in one of the county’s two convenient ballot drop boxes as soon as possible.
A walk-up box is located underneath the canopy at the Lyon County Courthouse, 430 Commercial St. A second box is located next to the City of Emporia utility payment box in the parking lot on the 500 block of Mechanic Street, offering drive-thru convenience. Both boxes are secured to the ground and under surveillance, and they will be emptied several times throughout the day.
If you vote on election day, you have until 7 p.m. Nov. 3 to get to your polling location. If you aren’t sure of where your polling location is, or you want to check the status of your advance ballot application, you can check online at https://myvoteinfo.voteks.org/VoterView. You can use the same web site to check to see if your ballot was received.
Voting is not just our right — it’s our civic duty. It’s our chance to make changes on a wider scale and tell our representatives what is — and isn’t — working.
All elections are important, but this election in the midst of all the turmoil, seems especially important.
Make your voice heard this year and vote.
Ryann Brooks
News and Online Editor
