NEWTON — The Emporia High gymnastics team had a number of solid performances in its first competition of the season, but it wasn’t quite enough to overtake host Newton on Tuesday evening.
EHS finished with a team score of 88.20, while Newton recording a 92.25.
Karalyn Karjala finished third as an individual with a trifecta of second-place scores out of her four events. She scored an 8.4 on the vault, an 8.2 with her floor routine and recorded a 7.9 on the beam.
The fourth-place finisher was Journey Walburn, who had the third-highest mark in the vault (8.20). She added sixth place scores on the beam and in her floor routine. She took eighth on the bars.
Hattie Walker was sixth as an individual overall as well as on the bars, where she recorded her best score (5.6). She also placed seventh on the floor and eighth in the vault.
Cadance Vincent was seventh with an overall tally of 25.9, her best finish coming on the beam, where she placed ninth. She was 10th in the vault and floor events.
Riley Johnson competed in just three events, though her mark of 6.6 on the bars was the second-best in the meet.
E-High will compete again on Saturday at Lawrence Free State High School.
