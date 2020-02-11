Due to the artist's removal of VFW Post. No. 7957 as beneficiary, the Jake Gill Benefit Concert scheduled for Saturday at the Emporia Granada Theatre has been canceled.
According to a release given to The Emporia Gazette, the event has possibly been moved to another location.
Any tickets sold by the Granada will be refunded.
Direct payments to Gill are solely the responsibility of Gill and were not received by the Granada Theatre.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.