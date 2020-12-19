The Thomas Transfer calliope paid a visit to two local nursing homes, Friday afternoon.
Holiday Resort and Emporia Presbyterian Manor were the first two winners chosen to receive personal visits from the calliope this Christmas season during a contest sponsored by Thomas Transfer and The Emporia Gazette.
Do you want the calliope to visit your neighborhood? There are still chances to win!
Tell us below why the calliope should visit you by sending us an email to news@emporia.com.
Check out the latest edition of Shop Local for more information on the calliope.
