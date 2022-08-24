Laura Louise (Clark) Rongish

Wichita, KS - Laura Louise

(Clark) Rongish, 93, loving wife

and mother, elementary teacher,

died Sunday, August 21, 2022.

Funeral Service will be at 1:00

pm, Friday, August 26, 2022, at

Downing & Lahey West Mortuary.

Preceded in death by her

husband, John Edward Rongish;

son, James Rongish; parents, Porter

and Lois Clark. Survived by her

sons, David Rongish, Steve (Sandy)

Rongish, Tom (Paula) Rongish;

nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren.

Laura was born in Emporia, KS on October 5, 1928. She

spent her childhood years in Emporia and graduated from

Emporia High School on May 24, 1946. Laura attended

College of Emporia (C of E) where she enjoyed singing

and performing. She received her teaching certificate from

Emporia State Teachers College and began her teaching

career in a one room schoolhouse (1st-8th grades) at

Harmony Hill, which was located halfway between

Emporia and Olpe. After two years she transferred to

Cottonwood Falls elementary and later taught in both

Newton and Wichita schools.

Memorials have been established with: Emporia State

University Foundation, Music Department Enhancement

Fund, 1500 Highland Street, Emporia, KS 66801 and The

College of Emporia Alumni Association Scholarship Fund,

P. O. Box 405, Emporia, KS 66801.

Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.

