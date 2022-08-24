Wichita, KS - Laura Louise
(Clark) Rongish, 93, loving wife
and mother, elementary teacher,
died Sunday, August 21, 2022.
Funeral Service will be at 1:00
pm, Friday, August 26, 2022, at
Downing & Lahey West Mortuary.
Preceded in death by her
husband, John Edward Rongish;
son, James Rongish; parents, Porter
and Lois Clark. Survived by her
sons, David Rongish, Steve (Sandy)
Rongish, Tom (Paula) Rongish;
nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren.
Laura was born in Emporia, KS on October 5, 1928. She
spent her childhood years in Emporia and graduated from
Emporia High School on May 24, 1946. Laura attended
College of Emporia (C of E) where she enjoyed singing
and performing. She received her teaching certificate from
Emporia State Teachers College and began her teaching
career in a one room schoolhouse (1st-8th grades) at
Harmony Hill, which was located halfway between
Emporia and Olpe. After two years she transferred to
Cottonwood Falls elementary and later taught in both
Newton and Wichita schools.
Memorials have been established with: Emporia State
University Foundation, Music Department Enhancement
Fund, 1500 Highland Street, Emporia, KS 66801 and The
College of Emporia Alumni Association Scholarship Fund,
P. O. Box 405, Emporia, KS 66801.
Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.
