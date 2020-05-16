Virtual dog jog
The Humane Society of the Flint Hills invites the community to participate in a virtual dog jog to celebrate our furry companions. Log an outdoor activity anytime between today and May 30.
To participate in this event, contact the Humane Society on Facebook or email director@humanesocietyflinthills.org, and provide your name, what activity you have done/will do outside for this event. A participation certification can be emailed or mailed if requested.
Participation is free but donations of any amount or items is appreciated. Item donations can be dropped off at the Emporia Animal Shelter or Humane Society office. Monetary donations can be made through this link: bit.ly/HSFHdonate, by sending a check to PO Box 845, Emporia, KS 66801 or emailing director@humanesocietyflinthills.org to arrange a cash drop-off.
Community blood drive
The Emporia Community Blood Drive for the American Red Cross is set for noon - 6 p.m. June 3 and 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. June 4 at the Emporia Presbyterian Church West Campus, 1702 W. 15th Ave.
Blood donations are needed now more than ever during the pandemic. To make your life-saving appointment, visit www.redcrossblood.org and use sponsor keyword “Emporia” or call 800-733-2767.
Bring a photo ID, drink plenty of water and eat before your appointment.
AARP meeting canceled
The AARP Community Group meeting scheduled for May 27 is cancelled.
