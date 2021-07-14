Shirley Jean (Persinger) Werner was born January
4, 1960 to Richard and Mary (Darbro) Persinger at Ponca City, OK. She married Thomas Werner May 23, 1981 and had two children, Jennifer Werner and Aaron Werner.
Shirley passed away on July 10, 2021 after a long battle with cancer. She is survived by her son, Aaron Werner; grandson, Calvin Werner; grandson, Lucicano Navarro and granddaughter, Caroline Navarro; mother, Mary Persinger; brothers, Edward (Debra) Persinger and Benny (Loretta) Persinger; sisters, Alice (Bill) Fauerbach and Milly (Mark) Gallik.
Shirley was preceded in death by her father, Richard Persinger; her husband, Thomas Werner and daughter, Jennifer Werner. Jeanie’s proudest accomplishment would be raising her two grandchildren Luciano and Caroline after the death of their parents in 2009.
Shirley was known by most as Jeanie and was a lifelong resident of the Emporia area, receiving her education and raising her family here. She was employed by Dolly Madison and later enjoyed her time working at Stanley Jewelry. Jeannie was known by her family and friends as helpful and caring, never hesitating to offer help but reluctant to trouble others for help in return. Jeanie was passionate about causes and creative in her efforts. She stood out as unique and not one to follow the crowd. In her later years Jeanie
explored the hobbies of glass bead making and soap making, dreaming of starting her own business but sadly illness waylaid her efforts.
A celebration of life will be planned for Shirley at a later date.
