Douglas Lynn “Doug” Sherman, 70, of Lebo, KS, passed away on April 17, 2023 at Stormont-Vail Health in Topeka.
Doug is preceded in death by his parents, James and Eleanor Sherman.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Sherie Sherman of Lebo, KS; daughter, Heather Oswald and her husband Josh, of Lebo, KS; son, James Sherman and his wife Ashley, of Emporia, KS; 3 sisters, Nancy Greenfield (Larry), Jan Stair (Mike), and Linda Johnston; brother, Dennis Sherman (Karlyne); 5 grandchildren, Kirsten and Zach Oswald, and Makayla, Adelyn and Maverick Sherman; and countless other family members and friends in his community.
Visitation hours will be held Friday, April 21, 2023 from 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM at the Lebo United Methodist Church, 201 W 4th St, Lebo, KS. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 22, 2023, also at the church. Interment will follow at Lincoln Cemetery.
Doug loved to cheer on his grandkids and their teams and was a big supporter of youth athletics. Memorials may be made to the Lebo Booster Club sent c/o Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home, PO Box 43, Lebo, KS 66856. Condolences may be left at www.vanarsdalefs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.