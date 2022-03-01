Linda Kay Price, 59, of Marysville, KS, passed away February 26, 2022, at her home.
Visitation is Tuesday, March 1, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Kinsley Mortuary. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, March 2, at the United Methodist Church in Marysville. Burial will be in the Marysville City Cemetery.
Survivors include her husband, Rex; father, Harold; children, Brooke (Mike) Richardson, Marysville and Jess (Dave) Borgerding, Clay Center; siblings, Brenda Stephens, Emporia, Rick (Tonie) Stephens, Colorado Springs, CO; and grandchildren, Nicole Franco, Linda Franco, Presley Borgerding, Olivia Richardson, Ella Richardson, Emily Richardson, DJ Borgerding, Gabe Borgerding and Owen Richardson.
A memorial fund has been established to the United Methodist Church, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, and to Meadowlark Hospice. Contributions may be sent in care of Kinsley Mortuary, Marysville, KS.
