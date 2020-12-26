Review by Molly Chenault
“The Boy Who Steals Houses” by C. G. Drews, Orchard Books. 2019, $11.99.
Can two broken boys find their perfect home? By turns heartbreaking and heartwarming, this is a gorgeously told, powerful story.
Sam is only fifteen but he and his autistic older brother, Avery, have been abandoned by every relative he’s ever known. Now Sam’s trying to build a new life for them. He survives by breaking into empty houses when their owners are away, until one day he’s caught out when a family returns home. To his amazement this large, chaotic family takes him under their wing — each teenager assuming Sam is a friend of another sibling. Sam finds himself inextricably caught up in their life, and falling for the beautiful Moxie.
But Sam has a secret, and his past is about to catch up with him.
A thoughtful look at how abuse and neglect can affect multiple generations, The Boy Who Steals Houses shattered my heart into a thousand pieces before glueing it back together again with found family.
Sam, the main character, tries very hard to make sure his brother is taken care of. All he wants is a house of his own--a home the two of them have never had. Although the book has plenty of dark moments, the comedic timing of him stumbling into the De Laineys’ home and being accepted as one of their friends with no question made me laugh out loud. Drews wrote just the right amount of humor into the story to lighten up the heavy themes without taking the seriousness away from them. The desire for people who should have been taking care of the brothers for Avery (who is autistic) to “just be normal” is particularly heartbreaking, as are Sam’s struggles with anger.
Even the De Laineys, the seemingly Brady bunch family, have their issues, but the generosity of people and willingness to forgive are just as important in this book as everything else. If you’re looking for a well-written story that will stick with you, this is the one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.